Dr. James Maher III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maher III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Maher III, MD
Overview
Dr. James Maher III, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Locations
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-8623
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My pregnancy is extremely complicated, between seizures and NMO as well as a full fused spine from neck to tailbone making it impossible to bend my spine. I've been seeing a doctor in Midland who has been... well less than adequate and insensitive.. My daughter will have a unilateral cleft lip and palate. My experience with doctor maher is always amazing! He is very informative as well as sensitive to all issues and makes sure that you're comfortable when discussing your pregnancy. Amazing!
About Dr. James Maher III, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1396717211
Education & Certifications
- U Ala Sch Med
- University Of Alabama Hospital Program
- University Tenn Center Health Scis
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maher III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maher III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maher III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maher III has seen patients for Gestational Diabetes, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Intrauterine Growth Restriction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maher III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Maher III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maher III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maher III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maher III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.