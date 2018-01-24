See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Augusta, GA
Maternal-Fetal Medicine
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Maher III, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Maher III works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Intrauterine Growth Restriction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-8623

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gestational Diabetes
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Gestational Diabetes
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Intrauterine Growth Restriction

Treatment frequency



Gestational Diabetes
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Breech Position
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Fetal Cardiac Screening
First Trimester Screening
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Phenylketonuria Screening
Placenta Previa
Preeclampsia
Sickle Cell Screening
Amniocentesis
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
C-Section
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Congenital Heart Defects
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa
Miscarriages
Multiple Gestation
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Thalassemia
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 24, 2018
    My pregnancy is extremely complicated, between seizures and NMO as well as a full fused spine from neck to tailbone making it impossible to bend my spine. I've been seeing a doctor in Midland who has been... well less than adequate and insensitive.. My daughter will have a unilateral cleft lip and palate. My experience with doctor maher is always amazing! He is very informative as well as sensitive to all issues and makes sure that you're comfortable when discussing your pregnancy. Amazing!
    About Dr. James Maher III, MD

    Specialties
    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396717211
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Ala Sch Med
    Residency
    • University Of Alabama Hospital Program
    Internship
    • University Tenn Center Health Scis
    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Maher III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maher III is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Maher III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maher III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Maher III works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Maher III's profile.

    Dr. Maher III has seen patients for Gestational Diabetes, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Intrauterine Growth Restriction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maher III on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Maher III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maher III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maher III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maher III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

