Overview

Dr. James Maguire, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Gloucester, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Maguire works at Cape Ann Medical Center, LLC in Gloucester, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.