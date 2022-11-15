Dr. Magera has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Magera, MD
Dr. James Magera, MD is an Urology Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health, Liberty Hospital and Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road.
Kansas City Urology Care, PA1950 Diamond Pkwy Ste 200, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- University of Iowa Hospitals &amp; Clinics
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
- Liberty Hospital
- Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road
Dr. Magera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Magera using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Magera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Magera has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Kidney Infection and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Magera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Magera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Magera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Magera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.