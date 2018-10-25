Dr. James Magee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Magee, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital.
Northeast Florida Endocrine and Diabetes Associates PA3550 University Blvd S Ste 204, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 384-2240
Ne Florida Endocrine & Diabetes Assoc915 W Monroe St Ste 200, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 384-2240
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
I have worked with Dr. Magee in the hospital setting for several years in the past. I was always so impressed with the extraordinary amount of care & time he took with his patient 's in the hospital. That is why I have chosen him as my personal endocrinologists. If you are looking for intelligence, great communication skills, & thoroughness in your endocrinologist look no further than Dr. Magee !!
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1801890389
- Yale
- U Miami Affil Hosps
- U Miami Affil Hosps
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Magee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Magee has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Magee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Magee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magee.
