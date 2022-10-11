Overview

Dr. JAMES MADURA II, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.



Dr. MADURA II works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Umbilical Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

