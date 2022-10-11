Dr. JAMES MADURA II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. MADURA II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. JAMES MADURA II, MD
Overview
Dr. JAMES MADURA II, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Dr. MADURA II works at
Locations
-
1
Phoenix - Surgery5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 674-5895
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. MADURA II?
My husband had a surgery to repair an abdominal hernia, a hiatal hernia, and remove a gastric band that was out of place and was severely limiting his ability to eat. Dr. Madura is a very talented surgeon and also a very caring person. As far as we are concerned he is a miracle worker. My husbands quality of life has improved dramatically and we are so thankful. Thank you Dr. Madura!
About Dr. JAMES MADURA II, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1679549786
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. MADURA II has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. MADURA II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. MADURA II works at
Dr. MADURA II has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Umbilical Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. MADURA II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. MADURA II. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. MADURA II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. MADURA II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. MADURA II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.