Dr. James Madril, DDS
Dr. James Madril, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Tucson, AZ.
Aspen Dental1218 W Irvington Rd, Tucson, AZ 85714 Directions (844) 229-3977
Dr. Madril and his staff are amazing . I'm so happy that I chose this dentist and staff (Thanks Blanca, Becky, and Jenny and anyone else I forgot :( ) I found myself with a fractured tooth and another that I needed to remove because of my inability to keep it clean in the area it was in . After my last dentist I was very sceptical that I would ever experience dental care without extreme anxiety and pain. Not to mention the judgement. He was quick and efficient. So quick that I was in disbelief that he extracted both teeth so quickly. Please do yourself a favor ,.... Stop suffering and get the help you need. You'll feel so much better and you'll wonder why you waited so long.
