Overview

Dr. Stephen Maddox, MD is a Dermatologist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East and Baptist Medical Center South.



Dr. Maddox works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Montgomery in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Herpes Simplex Infection, Ringworm and Cold Sore along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.