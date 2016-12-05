Dr. James Maddox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maddox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Maddox, MD
Dr. James Maddox, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas.
James B Maddox MD PA FACS530 Clara Barton Blvd Ste 200, Garland, TX 75042 Directions (972) 272-5555
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Maddox?
Friendly, cordial, professional with emphasis on precision and methodology. My procedure [Sinus surgery} was explained in very explicit details. The results were impressive and spot on. His staff is excellent and leaves no doubt they are knowledgeable and engaged.
About Dr. James Maddox, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1447258660
- Memphis Va Hosp
- U Cincinnati Med Ctr
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Maddox has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maddox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maddox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maddox has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maddox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Maddox. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maddox.
