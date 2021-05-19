Overview

Dr. James Macnutt, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.



Dr. Macnutt works at St. Luke's in Duluth, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.