Overview

Dr. James Mackenzie, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arizona College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Hospital Miramar.



Dr. Mackenzie works at Specialty Obstetrics & Gynecology in Miramar, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

