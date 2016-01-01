See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Miramar, FL
Overview

Dr. James Mackenzie, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arizona College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Hospital Miramar.

Dr. Mackenzie works at Specialty Obstetrics & Gynecology in Miramar, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
    1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 405, Miramar, FL 33029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 691-3472
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Memorial Division of Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
    1150 N 35th Ave Ste 130, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 691-3467
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon

About Dr. James Mackenzie, MD

  • Orthopedic Surgery
  • 7 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1164876413
Education & Certifications

  • Miami Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Institute (UHZ)
  • JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
  • University Of Arizona College Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • Memorial Regional Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital Miramar

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. James Mackenzie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mackenzie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mackenzie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mackenzie has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mackenzie.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mackenzie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mackenzie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.