Dr. James Macer, MD
Overview
Dr. James Macer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Locations
Valerie P. Myers M.d. Inc.10 Congress St Ste 400, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 449-6223
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Always professional, sensitive, and respectful. Thorough; will take time to answer questions in a truly caring, sincere manner.
About Dr. James Macer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Macer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Macer has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Macer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Macer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macer.
