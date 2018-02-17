Dr. Macdougall has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Macdougall, MD
Dr. James Macdougall, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bethel Park, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.
South Hills Cardiology Div of St Clair Med Svcs2000 Oxford Dr Ste 305, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Directions (412) 344-4767
- 2 1050 Bower Hill Rd Ste 308, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Directions (412) 344-4767
- Saint Clair Hospital
Fixed me. Nice person as well
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1447231980
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Macdougall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macdougall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Macdougall has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Endocarditis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Macdougall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Macdougall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macdougall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macdougall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macdougall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.