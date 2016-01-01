Overview

Dr. James Macdonald, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery.



Dr. Macdonald works at Acacia OB/GYN in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Endophthalmitis, Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear and Purulent Endophthalmitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.