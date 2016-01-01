Overview

Dr. James Maccarone, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville.



Dr. Maccarone works at Gateway Medical Associates in Clarksville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.