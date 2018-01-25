Dr. James Lyons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Lyons, MD
Overview
Dr. James Lyons, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Westport, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Lyons works at
Locations
James R. Lyons, M.D.1 Morningside Dr N Bldg B, Westport, CT 06880 Directions (203) 221-1919
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lyon's is top notch. From the consult to the surgery. I was very pleased with my surgery with him and very happy with my results. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. James Lyons, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- Hospital of Saint Raphael
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lyons has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lyons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyons. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyons.
