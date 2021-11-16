Dr. James Lyons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Lyons, MD
Overview
Dr. James Lyons, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Northern Dutchess Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Dr. Lyons works at
Locations
Hudson Valley Heart Center (a Health Quest Affiliate)1 Columbia St Ste 200, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 473-1188
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Dutchess Hospital
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've had doctor Lyons for many years and he is very skilled. He answers questions and is very polite with a good "bedside manner" I've lived with a heart condition which he has treated with medications and suggestions of lifestyle changes and I have no untoward symptoms. Supporting staff are also very nice.
About Dr. James Lyons, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lyons has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lyons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lyons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lyons has seen patients for Heart Disease, Mitral Valve Disease and Cardiac Imaging, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lyons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyons. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lyons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lyons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.