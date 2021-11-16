Overview

Dr. James Lyons, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Northern Dutchess Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Lyons works at Nuvance Health The Heart Center in Poughkeepsie, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Mitral Valve Disease and Cardiac Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.