Dr. James Lynch, MD
Dr. James Lynch, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Annapolis, MD.
Locations
Regenerative Orthopedics & Sports Medicine of Annapolis116 Defense Hwy Ste 203, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 793-1597
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lynch is thorough, experienced and caring. He really listens to understand. He strives to make your experience exceptional. He is genuinely passionate about healing PTSD and it shows in the quality care he provides.
About Dr. James Lynch, MD
- Regenerative Medicine
- English
- 1750368379
Education & Certifications
- Sports Medicine
Dr. Lynch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lynch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lynch works at
171 patients have reviewed Dr. Lynch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lynch.
