Dr. James Lynch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lynch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Lynch, MD
Overview
Dr. James Lynch, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Lynch works at
Locations
-
1
Colon Rectal Specialists595 Barclay Cir Ste A, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 852-8020
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lynch?
Can anyone help me with finding a email for Dr. Lynch? I am a former patient. And would like to give him an update. Thank you
About Dr. James Lynch, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1699741256
Education & Certifications
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lynch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lynch accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lynch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lynch works at
Dr. Lynch has seen patients for Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal and Anal Fissure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lynch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lynch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lynch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lynch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lynch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.