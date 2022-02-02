Overview

Dr. James Lynch, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Lynch works at Oklahoma Pain Center in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Edmond, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.