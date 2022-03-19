Overview

Dr. James Lyle IV, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Opelika, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Eamc Lanier, East Alabama Medical Center and Russell Medical Center.



Dr. Lyle IV works at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.