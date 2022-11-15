Dr. James Luu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Luu, MD
Overview
Dr. James Luu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Locations
-
1
Retina Consultants Southern CO2770 N Union Blvd Ste 200, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 473-9595Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
-
2
Retina Consultants Southern CO-Pueblo Office3691 Parker Blvd Ste 101, Pueblo, CO 81008 Directions (719) 583-1575
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent experiences with Dr. Luu. I've had surgery for a detached retina by Dr. Luu. He was kind, professional and the follow up care was great. I highly recommend him to anyone I know who has retina related issues.
About Dr. James Luu, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1174508071
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luu has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Macular Hole and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Luu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luu.
