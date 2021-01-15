See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Englewood, CO
Dr. James Lupo, MD

Neurotology
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Lupo, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Neurotology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.

Dr. Lupo works at Rocky Mountain Ear Center in Englewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo and Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rocky Mountain Ear Center
    601 E Hampden Ave Ste 430, Englewood, CO 80113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 783-9220

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vertigo
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty)
Trigeminal Neuralgia

Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Great experience! Dr. Lupo took his time in answering questions and thought through and evaluated what was happening with my daughters overall health and hearing loss. It was nice to get answers and not feel rushed.
    Anonymous — Jan 15, 2021
    About Dr. James Lupo, MD

    • Neurotology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700058468
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
    • Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Lupo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lupo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lupo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lupo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lupo works at Rocky Mountain Ear Center in Englewood, CO. View the full address on Dr. Lupo’s profile.

    Dr. Lupo has seen patients for Vertigo and Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lupo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lupo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lupo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lupo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lupo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

