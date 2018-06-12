Overview

Dr. James Lum, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Burton, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Lum works at Ascension Medical Group (AMG) - Dr. James Lum in Burton, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.