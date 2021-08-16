Overview

Dr. James Ludwick, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West.



Dr. Ludwick works at Royal Oaks OB/GYN in Houston, TX with other offices in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.