Dr. James Ludwick, MD
Overview
Dr. James Ludwick, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West.
Locations
Royal Oaks OB/GYN12606 West Houston Center Blvd Ste 220, Houston, TX 77082 Directions (281) 556-1102
- 2 6921 Brisbane Ct Ste 201, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 556-1102
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
When I first went to see Dr. Ludwick, it was to have a sleep study done for suspected obstructive sleep apnea disorder, which was confirmed. During that visit, he determined that I had a slightly deviated septum and very large turbinates in my nasal cavity which were both restricting the airflow. He put me on a CPAP, which has greatly improved the quality of my sleep resulting in me not being tired in the late afternoon, and I can drive long distances without getting the sleepies. He also worked my nasal cavity, which opened up the airflow greatly. He had told me during my first visit that the difference would be night and day, and while I was admittedly skeptical, he was 100% right. I can now breathe easily through my nose. I thought I could before, but I just didn't know any better. The best thing about Dr. Ludwick is that he took the time to educate me about what was going on with my sleep patterns as well as in my nasal cavity so that I understood what the treatment was addressing.
About Dr. James Ludwick, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Ohio
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
