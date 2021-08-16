See All Otolaryngologists in Houston, TX
Ear, Nose, and Throat
Dr. James Ludwick, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West.

Dr. Ludwick works at Royal Oaks OB/GYN in Houston, TX with other offices in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Royal Oaks OB/GYN
    12606 West Houston Center Blvd Ste 220, Houston, TX 77082
    6921 Brisbane Ct Ste 201, Sugar Land, TX 77479

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  HCA Houston Healthcare West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Caldwell-Luc Procedure Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 74 ratings
    Patient Ratings (74)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Aug 16, 2021
    When I first went to see Dr. Ludwick, it was to have a sleep study done for suspected obstructive sleep apnea disorder, which was confirmed. During that visit, he determined that I had a slightly deviated septum and very large turbinates in my nasal cavity which were both restricting the airflow. He put me on a CPAP, which has greatly improved the quality of my sleep resulting in me not being tired in the late afternoon, and I can drive long distances without getting the sleepies. He also worked my nasal cavity, which opened up the airflow greatly. He had told me during my first visit that the difference would be night and day, and while I was admittedly skeptical, he was 100% right. I can now breathe easily through my nose. I thought I could before, but I just didn't know any better. The best thing about Dr. Ludwick is that he took the time to educate me about what was going on with my sleep patterns as well as in my nasal cavity so that I understood what the treatment was addressing.
    Andrew — Aug 16, 2021
    About Dr. James Ludwick, MD

    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    24 years of experience
    English
    1093712085
    Education & Certifications

    Medical College of Ohio
    Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Ludwick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Ludwick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ludwick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Ludwick has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, and more.

    74 patients have reviewed Dr. Ludwick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ludwick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ludwick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

