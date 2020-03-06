Dr. James Lucio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lucio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Lucio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Lucio, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine - Tampa FL and is affiliated with UCF Lake Nona Hospital, Adventhealth Heart Of Florida, Adventhealth Orlando, HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.
Dr. Lucio works at
Locations
-
1
Pulmonary Disease Specialists - Cypress Parkway1012 Cypress Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34759 Directions (407) 544-3493
-
2
Pulmonary Disease Specialists - Central Avenue1121 N Central Ave Ste B, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 987-2978
-
3
Pulmonary Disease Specialists - Davenport10124 US Highway 27 Ste 202, Davenport, FL 33837 Directions (863) 275-3890
Hospital Affiliations
- UCF Lake Nona Hospital
- Adventhealth Heart Of Florida
- Adventhealth Orlando
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lucio?
We met with Dr. Lucio regarding an ongoing health issue my husband is experiencing. He was very thorough and informative. He spent an appropriate amount of time with us. We are visiting but if we lived in area -we would definitely have him as our doctor.
About Dr. James Lucio, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1649235151
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center - Miami Beach FL
- University of South Florida College of Medicine - Tampa FL
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lucio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lucio accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lucio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lucio works at
Dr. Lucio has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lucio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lucio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lucio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lucio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lucio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.