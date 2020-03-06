See All Cardiologists in Kissimmee, FL
Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist
Dr. James Lucio, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine - Tampa FL and is affiliated with UCF Lake Nona Hospital, Adventhealth Heart Of Florida, Adventhealth Orlando, HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.

Dr. Lucio works at Pulmonary Disease Specialists - Cypress Parkway in Kissimmee, FL with other offices in Davenport, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Pulmonary Disease Specialists - Cypress Parkway
    1012 Cypress Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34759 (407) 544-3493
    Pulmonary Disease Specialists - Central Avenue
    1121 N Central Ave Ste B, Kissimmee, FL 34741 (407) 987-2978
    Pulmonary Disease Specialists - Davenport
    10124 US Highway 27 Ste 202, Davenport, FL 33837 (863) 275-3890

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCF Lake Nona Hospital
  • Adventhealth Heart Of Florida
  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
  • Orlando Health South Lake Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Asthma

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 06, 2020
    We met with Dr. Lucio regarding an ongoing health issue my husband is experiencing. He was very thorough and informative. He spent an appropriate amount of time with us. We are visiting but if we lived in area -we would definitely have him as our doctor.
    KC New York — Mar 06, 2020
    About Dr. James Lucio, MD

    Specialties
    Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1649235151
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Mount Sinai Medical Center - Miami Beach FL
    Medical Education
    University of South Florida College of Medicine - Tampa FL
    Board Certifications
    Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
