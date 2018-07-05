Overview

Dr. James Lu, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lake St Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.



Dr. Lu works at SSM Health in Lake St Louis, MO with other offices in Bridgeton, MO and Saint Charles, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.