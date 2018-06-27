Dr. James Loyola, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loyola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Loyola, DMD
Overview
Dr. James Loyola, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in New Orleans, LA. They completed their fellowship with Louisiana State University|Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
Dr. Loyola works at
Locations
-
1
James Loyola, DMD4902 Canal St Ste 401, New Orleans, LA 70119 Directions (504) 384-8449Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
- Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Healthwise
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
no pain, really great experience
About Dr. James Loyola, DMD
- Dentistry
- English, Spanish
- 1144377516
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University|Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus|University Of Puerto Rico Omfs
- San Juan VA Hospital
Dr. Loyola speaks Spanish.
