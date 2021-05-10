Dr. James Lowery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lowery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Lowery, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Lowery, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Northwest974 Bethel Rd Ste A, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 538-2424
Hospital Affiliations
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had an excellent experience with Dr. Lowery and his staff at Ohio ENT. Dr. Lowery is a terrific clinician with a wonderful, reassuring bedside manner. I had an excellent clinical outcome and he always thoroughly and patiently explained his diagnosis, treatment options and my clinical progress. The nursing staff is great and the office staff was always courteous, helpful and efficient. I never had to wait more than a few minutes to see a nurse or Dr. Lowery. I highly recommend Dr. Lowery and Ohio ENT.
About Dr. James Lowery, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1861492506
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wisconsin Madison
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
