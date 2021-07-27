Overview

Dr. James Loveless, MD is a Dermatologist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Loveless works at Dermatology Associates PSC in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.