Dr. James Louisell, MD
Dr. James Louisell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.
Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican1595 Soquel Dr Ste 230, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Internal Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1669735916
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
- Dominican Hospital
