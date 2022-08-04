Overview

Dr. James Losito, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.



Dr. Losito works at Barry University Foot And Ankle Institute in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.