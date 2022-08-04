Dr. James Losito, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Losito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Losito, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Losito, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.
Locations
Barry University Foot & Ankle Clinic3659 S Miami Ave Ste 3008, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 859-7777
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Big Toe Joint Replacement, just amazing after many years of chronic pain! Grateful!
About Dr. James Losito, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Losito has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Losito accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Losito has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Losito on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Losito speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Losito. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Losito.
