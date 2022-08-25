Overview

Dr. James Lopes, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Lopes works at Summit Health in Berkeley Heights, NJ with other offices in Springfield, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.