Dr. James Lopes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Lopes, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Lopes works at
Locations
Summit Medical Group1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (973) 436-1860Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Springfield Office155 Morris Ave Ste 204, Springfield, NJ 07081 Directions (973) 232-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
just like you i came here for reviews. i liked what i read so i went into to my appointment. i am so happy i did! he was thorough and listened. surgery went well and now I'm recovering. thanks and go see dr james!
About Dr. James Lopes, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1861659476
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- Indiana Med Ctr
- Maryland Univ Hosp
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
- Yale U
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lopes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopes works at
Dr. Lopes has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lopes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lopes speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.