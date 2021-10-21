Dr. Loos has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Loos, MD
Overview
Dr. James Loos, MD is an Urology Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTAL AND ORAL SURGERY and is affiliated with Asante Ashland Community Hospital, Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, Asante Three Rivers Medical Center, Fairchild Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta and Sky Lakes Medical Center.
Locations
Asante Phys Partners Family Medicine - Murphy691 Murphy Rd Ste 107, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 789-5121
Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center Inpatient Rehabilitation2825 E Barnett Rd, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 789-4297
Urology Associates of Southern Oregon Llp2900 Doctors Park Dr Ste 100, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 772-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Asante Ashland Community Hospital
- Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center
- Asante Three Rivers Medical Center
- Fairchild Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta
- Sky Lakes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Looking at some of the reviews I would disagree. Dr. Loos was thorough and took time to explain things to me to make sure I understood everything. I was going to be traveling overseas and I wanted to make sure everything was AOK before I left. He made sure that happened. If I need to see a Urologist in the future he's on the top of my list.
About Dr. James Loos, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1801991476
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTAL AND ORAL SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loos has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Loos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.