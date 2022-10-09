Dr. Loo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Loo, MD
Overview
Dr. James Loo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY.
Locations
Premier Family Care1870 W Frye Rd Ste 1, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 821-4701
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am a former patient under the medical care of Dr. James Loo. He showed true compassion in his work as a family physician. I was impressed by Dr. Loo's thorough process in making sure I got the best treatment. I highly recommend Dr. Loo and his staff.
About Dr. James Loo, MD
- Family Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Loo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.