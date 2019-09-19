Overview

Dr. James Longoria, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Longoria works at SACRAMENTO CARDIOVASCULAR SURGERY in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Pleasanton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery, Pericardial Disease and Partial Lung Collapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.