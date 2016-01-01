Dr. James Longhi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Longhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Longhi, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Longhi, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Dr. Longhi works at
Locations
-
1
Westmoreland County Cardiology44 S Washington Ave, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 689-1335
-
2
Excela Frick Hospital508 S Church St, Mount Pleasant, PA 15666 Directions (724) 850-3142
- 3 8775 Norwin Avenue Excela Sq, North Huntingdon, PA 15642 Directions (724) 765-1163
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Longhi?
About Dr. James Longhi, DO
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1922191576
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Longhi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Longhi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Longhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Longhi works at
Dr. Longhi has seen patients for Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Longhi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Longhi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Longhi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Longhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Longhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.