Dr. James Long, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Long is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Long, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Long, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg.
Dr. Long works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
James T. Long M.d. Ph.d. Inc.650 Moreno Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90049 Directions (310) 395-7392
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Long?
Changed my life dramatically for the better. If I were to look for the person who most improved my life, mentally, it would be Dr. Long.
About Dr. James Long, MD
- Psychiatry
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1538149398
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Long has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Long accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Long has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Long works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Long. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Long.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Long, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Long appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.