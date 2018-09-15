Overview

Dr. James Long, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Vacaville, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Northbay Medical Center, Northbay Vacavalley Hospital and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.



Dr. Long works at NorthBay Health Cancer Center in Vacaville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

