Overview

Dr. James Logan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Boone, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Ashe Memorial Hospital, Charles A. Cannon, Jr. Memorial Hospital and Watauga Medical Center.



Dr. Logan works at Appalachian Regional Rheumatology in Boone, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.