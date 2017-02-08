Dr. James Logan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Logan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Logan, MD
Overview
Dr. James Logan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chico, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Loma Linda School of Medicine.
Dr. Logan works at
Locations
PMG Pediatrics254 Cohasset Rd Ste 10, Chico, CA 95926 Directions (530) 877-5437Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Logan is a very patient Doctor, he makes my daughter feel very comfortable coming for the appointments. ..she had autism and adhd and allergies so we are in there often. ..
About Dr. James Logan, MD
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1477584001
Education & Certifications
- Valley Med Ctr-Uc San Francisco
- Loma Linda School of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Dr. Logan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Logan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Logan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Logan works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Logan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Logan.
