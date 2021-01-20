See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Carrollton, TX
Dr. James Loftin, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. James Loftin, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Loftin, MD is a Pulmonologist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Loftin works at Doctors of Dallas Pulmonary - Carrollton in Carrollton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Peter Ramzy MD Pllc
    4333 N Josey Ln Ste 207, Carrollton, TX 75010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 394-2971

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Carrollton Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Treatment frequency



Asthma Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 20, 2021
    I was one of Dr. Loftin’s patients almost 30 years ago. He is excellent at going to bat for his patients. He fought to get me a bipap machine and because of that he’s prolonged my life by decades. He listens and cares.
    Christine — Jan 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Loftin, MD
    About Dr. James Loftin, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194793612
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Northwestern University Medical School, McGraw Center
    Residency
    • McGaw Medical Center Of Northwestern Uni
    Internship
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Loftin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loftin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Loftin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Loftin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Loftin works at Doctors of Dallas Pulmonary - Carrollton in Carrollton, TX. View the full address on Dr. Loftin’s profile.

    Dr. Loftin has seen patients for Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loftin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Loftin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loftin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loftin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loftin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

