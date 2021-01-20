Dr. James Loftin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loftin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Loftin, MD
Dr. James Loftin, MD is a Pulmonologist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center.
Peter Ramzy MD Pllc4333 N Josey Ln Ste 207, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (972) 394-2971
- Carrollton Regional Medical Center
I was one of Dr. Loftin’s patients almost 30 years ago. He is excellent at going to bat for his patients. He fought to get me a bipap machine and because of that he’s prolonged my life by decades. He listens and cares.
About Dr. James Loftin, MD
- Northwestern University Medical School, McGraw Center
- McGaw Medical Center Of Northwestern Uni
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
