Overview

Dr. James Loftin, MD is a Pulmonologist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Loftin works at Doctors of Dallas Pulmonary - Carrollton in Carrollton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.