Dr. James Loddengaard, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. James Loddengaard, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Loddengaard, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Loddengaard works at
Locations
Coastalortho5215 Torrance Blvd Ste 210, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 316-6190
Torrance Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Group23456 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 300, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 316-6190
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
One of the most understanding and caring Doctors I have ever had! He listens to you very thoroughly and he cares. Also he has an unbelievable office staff that stays on top of every appointment.
About Dr. James Loddengaard, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1093757957
Education & Certifications
- Orthopaedic Hospital
- Harbor UCLA Med Center
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- Cal Tech
- Orthopedic Surgery
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loddengaard has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loddengaard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loddengaard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loddengaard works at
Dr. Loddengaard has seen patients for Joint Pain, Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loddengaard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Loddengaard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loddengaard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loddengaard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loddengaard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.