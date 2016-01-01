See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Boston, MA
Dr. James Lock, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Lock, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital.

Dr. Lock works at Boston Children's Hospital, Department of Dentistry in Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Boston Children's Hospital
    300 Longwood Ave, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 355-7313
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boston Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Congenital Heart Defects, Fetal
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Fetal Heart Abnormalities
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. James Lock, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1396736781
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital for Sick Children
    Residency
    • U MN
    Medical Education
    • Stanford University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Case Western Reserve University
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
