See All Psychiatrists in Winchester, VA
Dr. James Lizer, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. James Lizer, MD

Psychiatry
2.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. James Lizer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Winchester Medical Center.

Dr. Lizer works at Blue Ridge Counseling Center in Winchester, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Blue Ridge Counseling Center Plc.
    335 Westside Station Dr, Winchester, VA 22601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 662-7555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Winchester Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Bipolar Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Bipolar Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder With Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Without Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Optima Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lizer?

    Sep 07, 2020
    I have been seeing Dr. Lizer for several years. He was very helpful in getting me on the meds that allowed me to function at my very best. He respected when I had any med reactions. I kept my follow ups and after a period of being stable he changed me to yearly visits and filled my meds for a full year. Interestingly, his reviews are either 4-5 stars or 1 star, but when I read several of the 1 star reviews, it sounds like they cancelled their follow up appts. Psychiatrists are particularly on the hook if they aren't seeing patients regularly and then if the pt hurts themself or others. I can understand his not wanting to be their prescriber if they are cancelling follow ups. Just my humble opinion.
    Patient in Winchester, VA — Sep 07, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Lizer, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. James Lizer, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lizer to family and friends

    Dr. Lizer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lizer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Lizer, MD.

    About Dr. James Lizer, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154333805
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Michigan Hospitals
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Univ of MI Med Sch
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Lizer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lizer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lizer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lizer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lizer works at Blue Ridge Counseling Center in Winchester, VA. View the full address on Dr. Lizer’s profile.

    Dr. Lizer has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lizer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lizer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lizer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lizer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lizer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. James Lizer, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.