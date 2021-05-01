Overview

Dr. James Livingston, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They completed their residency with Kendall Regional Medical Center



Dr. Livingston works at Ankle and Foot Centers Of Georgia in Lawrenceville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.