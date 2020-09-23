Dr. James Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Liu, MD
Overview
Dr. James Liu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cupertino, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS.
They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Eyelid Disorders and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 10300 S De Anza Blvd, Cupertino, CA 95014 Directions (408) 253-2965
Good Sam2577 Samaritan Dr Ste 740, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 358-2029
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I took my sister to the Cataract surgery early Monday morning. Long story short, her eye conditions were more complicated than regular patients who need the Cataract surgery so some ophthalmologists we saw before were not willing (or maybe not experienced enough) to help her. Before Monday, she almost could not see anything on her right eye. After the surgery, she felt super great to be able to recover from her long lost vision. :) My family's gratitude to Dr. Liu is beyond words. Thank you, Dr. Liu, you are absolutely the best of the best eye specialist+ very kind!
About Dr. James Liu, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1831139997
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu has seen patients for Floaters, Eyelid Disorders and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Liu speaks Mandarin.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
