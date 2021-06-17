Dr. James Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Liu, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Adult & Pediatric Hearing Aids and Audiology17450 St Lukes Way Ste 200, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Directions (936) 321-2222
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
INCREDIBLE EXPERIENCE, TEAM and DOCTOR!!! Just go there, you will be so happy :) Great with kids, too!! History prior to my experience with Dr. Liu and his Team: On Monday I returned from living in Mexico the past 10 years and over the past 6 weeks, suffered two major nosebleeds, both anterior and posterior. I had two invasive operations in Mexico, nasal cauterization that were extremely uncomfortable, painful and slow to heal. After the 1st operation in Mexico, it began hemorrhaging again and I had to have a 2nd operation, also in Mexico. I returned to the USA the moment I was discharged and knew that I'd need to follow up with an ENT on Friday to have a "plug" removed.. This is how my path ultimately led to Dr. Liu's office, while a friend was across the street at an orthopedic appointment, I began calling around trying to see if I could see a doctor two days in the future, which is just about impossible. I noticed the great reviews and that this office was right across th
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Childrens Hosp Med Ctr
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu has seen patients for Eustachian Tube Dysfunction, Earwax Buildup and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.