Overview

Dr. James Liu, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTAL AND ORAL SURGERY and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Saint Clare's Denville Hospital and University Hospital.



Dr. Liu works at Neurological Institute of New Jersey in Livingston, NJ with other offices in Newark, NJ and Denville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pituitary Tumor and Meningiomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

