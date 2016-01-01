Dr. James Litzow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Litzow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Litzow, MD
Overview
Dr. James Litzow, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Methodist University Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.
Locations
Sutherland Cardiology Clinic7460 Wolf River Blvd, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 435-8550
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Litzow, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1629078324
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Med Coll Wi Affil Hosps, Cardiovascular Diseases Med Coll Wi Affil Hosps, Internal Medicine
Dr. Litzow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Litzow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Litzow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Litzow has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Litzow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Litzow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Litzow.
