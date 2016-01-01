Overview

Dr. James Litzow, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Methodist University Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.



Dr. Litzow works at Sutherland Cardiology in Germantown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.