Dr. James Litynski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Litynski, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Niskayuna, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Ellis Hospital.
Locations
Albany Medical Center1769 Union St Fl 2, Niskayuna, NY 12309 Directions (518) 382-1151
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Ellis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Litynski is a wonderful gastroenterologist. He explained my issues well. And discovered things about my health that my prior gastro doc completely missed. Thank God I found him. Plus he has a great sense of humor.
About Dr. James Litynski, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1669551016
Education & Certifications
- Albany Med Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Litynski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Litynski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Litynski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Litynski has seen patients for Constipation, Familial Adenomatous Polyposis and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Litynski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Litynski. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Litynski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Litynski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Litynski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.